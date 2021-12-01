In West Bengal, School Shut After Two Teachers Test Positive For Covid-19

The Sapphire Brahmachari Institution in West Bengal’s Purbasthali has been shut after two teachers tested positive for Covid-19. The situation has turned worrisome for the students and parents. This comes just weeks after the government opened schools following a year-and-a-half gap. However, with two teachers testing positive, the school administration was left with no option but to shut the institution again.

While one teacher tested positive on Monday, another one was found infected the next day. Besides, some other teachers have also reported symptoms like fever, cold and cough, according to reports. The school will now be testing all the teachers and other staff members.

The school authorities are sanitising the premises from Tuesday morning to prevent the infection from spreading.

Local MLA, Tapan Chattopadhyay said, “Two teachers have tested positive for the virus. The school is being closed for the next two days, and it is a matter of concern. All those who came in contact with these teachers are also being tested.”

The students returned to schools after the government reopened them recently. But now, with teachers testing positive for Covid-19, the parents are scared and have stopped sending their wards to the school.

