Include Yoga in school curriculum: Education Minister

Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday hinted that the National Council of Education and Training (NCERT) will soon include ‘Yoga’ in its curriculum.

Dharmendra Pradhan who was addressing the National Yoga Olympiad – 2022, said that the National Education Policy 2020 lays special emphasis on the physical and emotional well-being of both students and teachers.

Sports-integrated learning will inculcate sportsman spirit and help students adopt fitness as a lifelong attitude, he added. Pradhan added Yoga is an integral part of health, wellness and physical education.

“While we are in the process of developing the NCF, we must prioritise yoga right from ECCE to Class 12th level. He also suggested NCERT to conduct yoga olympiads at the school, block, district and state levels,” he said.

He added that involving school students from every block will further the legacy of yoga and also help in making yoga as a lifestyle.

The National Yoga Olympiad is being organised jointly by the Ministry of Education and the National Council of Educational Research and Training from June 18th to 20, 2022.

This year about 600 students from 26 states/UTs and Demonstration Multipurpose Schools of Regional Institutions of Education will be participating in the forthcoming National Yoga Olympiad. Pradhan said that yoga has served humanity in alleviating sufferings and building resilience, especially during the post-Covid era.

The International Day of Yoga, popularly known as International Yoga Day, is being celebrated across countries on June 21 every year since 2015. The day is meant to spread awareness about yoga and its benefits for health and well-being.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh could soon join the list of states to introduce Bhagavad Gita as part of the academic curriculum in their schools or colleges. The MP government is reported to be mulling the introduction of Bhagavad Gita as an elective subject for second-year students across 1,360 colleges from the next academic year.

An official of Madhya Pradesh’s higher education department’s syllabus committee told Hindustan Times that the subject will just have shlokas and their translation but also examples of personalities who benefited from adopting the teachings of the Gita. The official added that courses are being designed to make “students mentally strong”.

