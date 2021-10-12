Income Tax Department to Hire for Various Posts, Graduates Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 20200

The Income Tax Department has invited applications for the appointment to the posts of tax assistant, stenographer grade-II, and multi-tasking staff in the income tax Department, Delhi region. As many as 21 vacancies of tax assistant, stenographer grade 2, and multi-tasking staff will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Meritorious sportsperson fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply for the recruitment drive on or before November 15. The applications are only invited for candidates belonging to these sports categories — Athletics, Kabaddi, Hockey, Lawn Tennis, Cricket, Volleyball, Chess, Table Tennis, Wrestling, Shooting, and Archery.

The application form has to be submitted offline by post. The candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala are given an extension for submission of application till November 30.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Tax Assistant- 11

Stenographer- 5

Multi-Tasking Staff- 5

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Tax Assistant - A candidate should have completed graduation from a recognized university or equivalent and should also possess a data entry speed of 8,000 key depressions per hour.

Stenographer- Applicants must have passed class 12th or equivalent examination with a recognised board of education.

Multi-tasking staff - Minimum educational qualification must not be less than class 10 pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

Age limit: The candidates of age group between 18 years and 27 years can apply for recruitment to these posts in Income Tax Department. OBC category candidates are given an age relaxation of 5 years as per government rules, whereas, SC and ST category candidates will get 10 years relaxation.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The applicants will be required to print the application form available on the official website — incometaxdelhi.org. After filling in all the details, and pasting a recent passport size photograph, they will have to send the application form along with all the requisite documents to the Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax Department, 3rd Floor, Room No. 378A, Central Revenue Building, I.P. Estate, New Delhi – 110002.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The shortlisted candidate will be required to appear for an interview and if further required, the players may have to undergo a ground or proficiency test as well. Candidates must have certificates from relevant sports authorities. Selected candidates will be paid between Rs 5200 to Rs 20200.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.