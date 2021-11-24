Income Tax Department to Hire Sportsperson for Various Posts, Apply by Nov 30, Salary up to Rs 20,200

The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Delhi, will be closing the applications for the meritorious sportspersons’ recruitment for 21 posts soon. The application from the residents of the northeastern states, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala will be accepted till November 30 whereas the application process for other areas has already been closed on November 15.

The candidates from the above-mentioned areas who have not applied yet must do the same at the earliest as they will be required to post the application form. It must be noted that the recruitment is being conducted to hire eligible sportspersons for the post of tax assistant (11 posts), stenographer grade-II (5 posts), and multi-tasking staff (5 posts) in the Income Tax Department, Delhi Region.

Also read| Central Bank of India is Hiring for 115 Posts, Salary Over Rs 1 Lakh

Income Tax Department recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates willing to apply for tax assistants must have completed graduation from a recognized university or equivalent. For stenographer grade II, candidates must have cleared class 12 or equivalent from a recognized board or university and multi-tasking staff must have cleared class 10 or equivalent.

The applicants must ensure that they fulfill all the desired eligibility criteria before applying to the post. The candidates’ age must be between 18 years and 27 years.

They must have represented the state or the country in a national or international competition or their university in the inter-university tournaments or state schools team in the national sports/games for schools conducted by All India School Games Federation.

Those who have been awarded national awards in physical efficiency under National Physical Efficiency Drive can also apply. Sportsperson from the field like athletics, kabaddi, lawn tennis, cricket, hockey, volleyball, chess, table tennis, wrestling, shooting, and archery are preferred.

Income Tax Department recruitment 2021: How to apply

The candidates will be required to fill in the hard copy of the application form available on the official website incometaxdelhi.org and send it to “Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax Department, 3rd Floor, Room No. 378A, Central Revenue Building, I.P. Estate, New Delhi – 110002.”

Read| Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for 370 Posts, Graduates Can Apply

They must attach a recent passport size photograph and a copy of other requisite documents like educational certificates, Aadhaar, and age proof along with the application form.

Income Tax Department recruitment 2021: Selection process

The applications will be shortlisted on a merit basis and the shortlisted candidate will be called for an interview. The players may also have to undergo a ground/proficiency test as per the requirement.

Income Tax Department recruitment 2021: Salary

Selected candidates will get a pay scale ranging between Rs 5200 to Rs 20200.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.