Increase in Cybersecurity Skills Gap in India, 60% Companies Say Positions Not Filled

There has been an increase in cybersecurity hiring and retention challenges in India, revealed as survey by global IT association ISACA. This year’s survey results in India depict that 60 per cent of the organisations have unfilled cybersecurity positions and that 42 per cent of the organisation’s cybersecurity team is understaffed.

Meanwhile, 59 per cent believe that less than half of their applicants are well qualified for the position they are applying. According to the report, organisations are now struggling more than ever with hiring and retaining qualified cybersecurity professionals and managing skills gaps.

The top reasons that India respondents believe cybersecurity professionals are leaving their jobs include poor financial incentives in terms of salary or bonus (51 per cent), limited promotion and development opportunities (50 per cent), recruited by other companies (47 per cent), high work stress levels (38 per cent) and lack of management support (38 per cent).

According to the State of Cybersecurity 2022: Global Update on Workforce Efforts, Resources and Cyber Operations report, sponsored by Looking Glass Cyber Solutions, 62 per cent say it takes 3-6 months for their organisation to fill a cybersecurity position with a qualified candidate, compared to 47 per cent globally.

As in past years, filling cybersecurity roles and retaining talent continues to be a challenge for many enterprises, the report adds. As many as 63 percent of global respondents indicate they have unfilled cybersecurity positions and India reflects the same trend with 60 per cent unfilled positions.

For respondents in India, the top factors hiring managers use to determine whether a candidate is qualified are prior hands-on cybersecurity experience (77 per cent), credentials (45 per cent) and hands-on training (38 per cent). Two in three or 65 per cent of respondents report difficulties retaining qualified cybersecurity professionals, a 14 percentage point increase from 2021.

