Independence Day 2022: Books That Depict India’s Freedom Struggle

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: August 15 marks Independence Day to commemorate India’s freedom from British rule. We celebrate this day to honour the sacrifices of many brave hearts who fought for the country’s freedom. The struggle for freedom was long, and it cost numerous lives. It was on 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru raised the Indian national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi.

ALSO READ: Top 75 Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes, Logo and Slogans to Share and Celebrate India’s Freedom

In order to celebrate this special day, we have curated a list of books that will educate you about the struggles faced by our country so far:

Partition of India – Haimanti Roy

The author draws attention to three aspects of the Partition. The book concisely and briefly exposes readers to the contextual histories of causation, violence and loss, and nation-making. Haimanti Roy’s book also depicts how the partition was a long and complex process that lasted more than a decade rather than being limited to 1947. Roads to Freedom: Prisoners in Colonial India – Mushirul Hasan

Mushirul Hasan’s Roads to Freedom: Prisoners in Colonial India talks about the history of prison and prisoners in colonial India. The book showcases the conditions of the prisoners and their vision for the freedom movement, based on archival research. Furthermore, the book includes some private papers, native newspapers, memoirs, etc. Discovery of India – Jawaharlal Nehru

From prehistoric times until the last years of the British Raj, Jawaharlal Nehru’s Discovery of India examines the rich cultural past of the nation. Nehru penned his book- Discovery of India during his imprisonment (1942-46) at Ahmednagar fort in Maharashtra. Remnants of a Separation – Anchal Malhotra

Anchal Malhotra’s book is an attempt to revisit the Partition through objects that refugees of partition carried with them across the border. Their belongings tell the stories about their struggle and sacrifice during some of the hardest days in Indian history.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here