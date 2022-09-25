India Achieves Significant Landmarks in Child Mortality Reduction

In a significant milestone, India has achieved landmark achievement in further reduction of child mortality rates.

As per the Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical Report 2020 released by Registrar General of India (RGI), the country has been witnessing a progressive reduction in IMR, U5MR and NMR since 2014 towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets by 2030.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has congratulated the nation on this achievement and thanked all health workers, caregivers and community members for relentlessly working towards reducing child mortality.

“There has been sustained decline since 2014, as revealed by SRS 2020. India is poised to meet 2030 SDG targets of child mortality under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with focused interventions, strong Centre-State partnership and dedication of all health workers,” he stated.

Under 5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) for the country has shown significant decline of 3 points (Annual Decline Rate: 8.6 per cent) from 2019 (32 per 1,000 live births in 2020 against 35 per 1,000 live births in 2019). It varies from 36 in rural areas to 21 in urban areas.

U5MR for Female is higher (33) than male (31). There has been a decline of 4 points in male U5MR and 3 points in female U5MR during the corresponding period. The highest decline of U5MR has been observed in the state of Uttar Pradesh (5 points) and Karnataka (5 points).

The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has also registered 2-point decline to 28 per 1,000 live births in 2020 from 30 per 1,000 live births in 2019 (Annual Decline Rate: 6.7 per cent). The Rural-Urban difference has narrowed to 12 points (Urban 19, Rural 31).

The Neonatal Mortality Rate has also declined by 2 points from 22 per 1,000 live births in 2019 to 20 per 1,000 live births in 2020 (Annual Decline Rate: 9.1 per cent). It ranges from 12 in urban areas to 23 in rural areas.

