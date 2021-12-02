CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Coronavirus#IPL#Bollywood#Parliament
Home » News » education-career » India in Talks With Foreign Govts to Ease Restrictions for Students Travelling Abroad
1-MIN READ

India in Talks With Foreign Govts to Ease Restrictions for Students Travelling Abroad

Govt in talks with foreign govts to ease travel restrictions for foreign students (Representational Image)

Govt in talks with foreign govts to ease travel restrictions for foreign students (Representational Image)

The Ministry of External Affairs said that they have highlighted the need for easing travel restrictions on Indian students enrolled in foreign universities with different governments.

Education and Careers Desk

Travel restrictions have been eased for Indian students to travel to foreign countries including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg etc. The Ministry of External Affairs said in Parliament on Thursday that they have highlighted the need for easing travel restrictions on Indian students enrolled in foreign universities with different governments.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan while replying to a question in Rajya Sabha said, “Our missions abroad have been actively taking up these issues with the respective governments and have been impressing upon those governments to ease the travel restrictions."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Education and Careers Desk A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, career options, topper interviews, job notifications, latest in the ed-tech space and hiring trends.
Tags
first published:December 02, 2021, 17:18 IST