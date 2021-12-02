India in Talks With Foreign Govts to Ease Restrictions for Students Travelling Abroad

Travel restrictions have been eased for Indian students to travel to foreign countries including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg etc. The Ministry of External Affairs said in Parliament on Thursday that they have highlighted the need for easing travel restrictions on Indian students enrolled in foreign universities with different governments.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan while replying to a question in Rajya Sabha said, “Our missions abroad have been actively taking up these issues with the respective governments and have been impressing upon those governments to ease the travel restrictions."

