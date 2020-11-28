India Post Announces Vacancies in 2,582 Posts; Candidates to Apply at appost.in

India Post has announced 2,582 vacancies for branch post master, assistant branch post master, dak sevaks for Jharkhand, Punjab and North East circle. Candidates willing to apply for India Post GDS 2020 can get themselves registered at appost.in till December 11.

According to the official notification released by India Post, a candidate can apply for a maximum of 20 posts all over India per cycle of online engagement. Applicants belonging to the General, OBC, EWS and Trans male category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 100 for each set of five options. However, SC/ST/Female/Trans-woman/PWD candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

India Post GDC recruitment 2020: How to apply -

Stage 1: Registration

• Visit the official website of India Post at appost.in

• Go to the registration tab and click on the registration

• Enter the required log in details and submit

• Candidates will get the registration number and password on their registered mobile number and mail id

Stage 2: Fee payment

Once the registration is done, candidates will have to make the payment of Rs 100 for which they have to go to the fee payment tab and click on pay online. After which a new page will be opened, enter the registration number and other required details. Make the payment of fee.

Stage 3: India Post GDS recruitment 2020 application form

• Once the fee is paid, go to the apply online tab and click on apply

• You will be redirected to a new page, enter the registration number and circle for which you are applying and submit

• India Post GDS recruitment 2020 application form will be opened, fill the required details carefully

• Click on submit

Applicants will have to do the India Post GDS recruitment 2020 registration process separately for each circle.

Eligibility criteria

One should have cleared Secondary School Examination with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English from any recognized Board or University. The candidate should also have the knowledge of the local language at least up to 10th standard.

Age limit

For general candidates the minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum is 40. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates according to government norms.