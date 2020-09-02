India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: 5,222 Vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks Open at appost.in, Check Here

India Post has invited applications for filling 5,222 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Odisha and Tamil Nadu circles. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of India Post. Out of the total vacancies, 2,060 are for Odisha and 3,162 for Tamil Nadu. The online application process started on Tuesday and will continue till September 30.

“Applicant of category OC/OBC/EWS Male/ trans-man should pay a fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred) for each set of five options,” said India Post in a notification. Female, transwoman and Persons with Disability (PwD) are exempt from paying the application fee.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the Gramin Dak Sevak post, candidates should not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years as on September 1. However, there is relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Fee Payment

Fees can be paid both online and offline. Those who want to pay offline will have to visit any Head Post Office or other identified Post Offices. On the other hand, those who want to pay online can do so using a debit card, credit card or net banking facility.

How to apply for Gramin Dak Sevaks

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post or click on this direct link - https://appost.in/gdsonline/home.aspx

Step 2: Register by providing the required details

Step 3: Following which, a registration number will be generated

Step 4: Make fee payment online

Step 5: Apply online, submit the form and upload required documents in the prescribed format

Step 6: Submit post preferences

Step 7: Verify all the provided information and submit the application form

Step 8: Take a printout of the filled application for future references

“Candidates should ensure that they are eligible for making fee payment before making payment. Fee once paid will not be refunded,” informed India Post.