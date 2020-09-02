India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: 5,222 Vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks Open at appost.in, Check Here
To be eligible for the Gramin Dak Sevak post, a candidate should not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years as on September 1.
India Post has invited applications for filling 5,222 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Odisha and Tamil Nadu circles. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of India Post. Out of the total vacancies, 2,060 are for Odisha and 3,162 for Tamil Nadu. The online application process started on Tuesday and will continue till September 30.
“Applicant of category OC/OBC/EWS Male/ trans-man should pay a fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred) for each set of five options,” said India Post in a notification. Female, transwoman and Persons with Disability (PwD) are exempt from paying the application fee.
Eligibility
To be eligible for the Gramin Dak Sevak post, candidates should not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years as on September 1. However, there is relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to the reserved category.
Fee Payment
Fees can be paid both online and offline. Those who want to pay offline will have to visit any Head Post Office or other identified Post Offices. On the other hand, those who want to pay online can do so using a debit card, credit card or net banking facility.
How to apply for Gramin Dak Sevaks
“Candidates should ensure that they are eligible for making fee payment before making payment. Fee once paid will not be refunded,” informed India Post.
