India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Last Day To Apply For 4,269 Vacancies; Check Here for Details

The India Post will close its online application process for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) for Karnataka and Gujarat circles on Wednesday. The recruitment drive for 4,269 vacancies began on December 21 and will end today on January 20, 2021. All interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website- indiapost.gov.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Educational Qualifications

All candidates should have passed Class 10 with Mathematics, local language, and English as elective subjects or compulsory papers, from a recognised board.

As per the directive, the candidates should also have studied the local language till Class 10. In addition to this, a basic knowledge of computers is a must.

Candidates will have to produce a certificate of a basic computer training course of at least 60 days duration from a computer training institute run by Central Government/State Government /Universities / Boards / Private Institutions Organizations.

In case a candidate has studied computers as a subject in Class 10 or Class 12 or at any other higher educational level, the requirement of a basic computer knowledge certificate shall be waived off. Candidates will not be asked to submit a separate certificate.

Age Limit and Application Fee:

The candidate applying to Gramin Dak Sevak's post should not be younger than 18 years or older than 40 years. Apart from this, there will be no age relaxation for the reserved category and EWS category as per rules. Male candidates of the general and OBC category applying online will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, while SC / ST and female candidates will not have to pay any application fee.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on a merit list. The candidates applying online for Gramin Dak Sevak's post will be shortlisted based on the information provided in the application form. For more information related to recruitment such as salary and other conditions, candidates must visit the official portal.