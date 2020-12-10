India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Registration Closes on December 11

The registration portal for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) by India Post will closed on Friday, December 11, 2020. The recruitment process is meant for appointment of GDS in Jharkhand, Punjab and North Eastern postal circles. The Gramin Dak Sevak openings are for positions of Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak. The total number of vacancies is 2582. Out of these, 1118 vacancies are in Jharkhand, 516 in Punjab and another 948 in the North Eastern postal circle.

The registration process began on November 12 and is coming to close on December, after almost a month. The vacancies were released on the official website appost.in. India Post comes under the Ministry of Communications. Interested candidates have till Friday evening to apply for the available vacancies.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) 2020 recruitment.

The pay scale for the post of the branch postmaster is Rs 12,000. For the other positions the pay scale is Rs 10,000. Candidates aged between 18 and 40 years are eligible to apply for these vacancies.

The minimum required educational qualification for the available posts is a 10th grade pass certificate from any recognised state or central board. Subjects necessary are mathematics, local language and English. Candidates should also have computer knowledge and need to submit Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any computer training institute run by central government, state government, universities, boards or private institutions. However, in cases where computer is studied as a subject by the candidate in matriculation or Class XII or any other higher educational level classes, the certificate from the training centre is not necessary.

For general candidates, the application fee is Rs 100. The fee can be made online or at the Head Post Office. In case of candidates from SC, ST communities, they shall be exempt from the application fee. Women (including trans-women), and PwD candidates are also exempt from the fee and can apply for free.