India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Application Process Extended for Maharashtra and Bihar circle

India Post has extended the application process for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment for Maharashtra and Bihar Circles (Cycle III) up to May 29. However, the online application is open for those candidates who have already registered and paid fee but not submitted their final application yet. The application form has to be submitted online on the official website of India Post. The registration and fees submission process was closed on May 26.

A total of 4,368 vacancies are notified for the post of Branch Post Master, Assistant Branch Post Master and Gramin Dak Sevaks through this recruitment drive. The selection of applicants will be done on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10.

“Marks obtained in 10th standard of approved boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalising the selection," reads the official statement.

The application process for India Post GDS recruitment 2021 for Maharashtra and Bihar circle comprised of three stages - registration, fee payment and application process. Those candidates who have finished their registration and fee payment, can complete the application form through the following steps.

India Post GDS recruitment 2021: Application form

Step 1: Go to the “Apply Online” tab and log in using the registered user id, password and circle name

Step 2: Fill in all the required details and upload documents

Step 3: Submit the application form and download a copy of it for future reference

The application form for India Post GDS recruitment Cycle III has to be filled separately for each of the circles.

India Post GDS recruitment 2021: Salary

The applicants who will be shortlisted for the above-mentioned posts will be paid a monthly remuneration of Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,500 depending on their post.

