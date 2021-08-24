India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 for Uttarakhand Circle: 581 Vacancies, 10th Pass Can Apply

The India Post has invited online applications for 581 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) for Uttarkhand Circle. The eligible candidates can apply for the post of branch post master, assistant branch post master, dak sevaks by visiting the official website at appost.in. The GDS application process began on August 23 and will conclude on September 9.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed class 10 from a recognised board of education and have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.

Age limit: The limit must be between 18 and 40 years as of August 23, 2021.

The additional requirement includes basic knowledge of computers and knowledge of cycling.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Application process

The application process for India Post GDS recruitment 2021 for the Uttarakhand circle includes 3 stages.

Stage 1: Registration

Candidates will have to first visit the official portal of India Post. Open the registration tab to key in the required details and register themselves. They must save the system-generated registration number and password for subsequent logins.

Stage 2: Fee payment

Once the first stage is completed, applicants will have to pay the application fee. One can choose any of the payment methods available there and pay the fee of Rs 100. SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Stage 3: Application form

Once the fee payment is done, applicants can proceed to complete the remaining part of the India Post GDS application form by clicking on the ‘Apply Online’ tab. They will require the registered user id, password, and circle name to log in to the portal and complete the submission of the application form. Once submitted, candidates must keep a copy of the same for future reference.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected applicants will be paid a monthly remuneration of Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,500 depending on their post.

