India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38926 Gramik Dak Sevak Posts at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: The Post Office of India has invited job applications for 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as BPM/ABPM/ Dak Sevak posts. Those interested and applicable can apply online through the official site of the India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The online application process has already began and candidates can apply till June 5. Candidates must note that applications have to be submit online and applications submitted through any other mode will be rejected.

Candidates will be selected as per the system-generated merit list. Provisionally selected candidate while attending to the Documents verification, the candidate has to come along with original documents and one set of photo copies for submission.

Read | University Of Lucknow Launches Part-Time MTech Course For Working Professionals

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Candidates who want to apply must have secondary school examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

Age: Candidates also should be between 18 years to 40 years of age.

Local Language: The candidate should have studied the local language of their region at least up to class 10.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. Meanwhile, application fee is exempted for all female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PwD candidates and transwomen candidates.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those selected will get salary upto Rs 12,000. For BPM post candidates will get salary of Rs 12,000 and candidates for BPM/DakSevak posts will get a salary of Rs 10,000. Those interested can apply online through the official site of the India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.