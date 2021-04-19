India Post Gramin Dak Sevaks Recruitment for 1421 Posts, 10th Pass can Apply

India Post has extended the last date to apply for Gramin Dak Sevaks recruitment for Kerala Circle till April 21. A total of 1,421 vacancies have been announced to be filled through this recruitment drive. The posts on which a candidate will be hired include branch postmaster, assistant branch postmaster, dak sevaks. Those who have not applied yet can do the same at the official website - appost.

Candidates must ensure that they have passed class 10 with the minimum qualifying marks in mathematics, local language, and English from any recognised board. A basic computer training course certificate of at least 60 days, as well as knowledge of cycling, is a must for all the applicants. Candidates will be shortlisted on a merit basis.

The application process for India Post GDS recruitment is comprised of several stages

Step 1. Go to the official website of India post at appost.in and click on the registration link

Step 2. Key in the required details and generate your registration number and password. Keep that safely

Once the registration is done, make the fee payment through online mode. To pay the fee, go to the payment tab and choose any of the options available and proceed further. General/OBC/EWS/Trans male applicants will have to pay Rs.100 for each set of five options while SC/ST/Female/Trans-woman/PWD candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Candidates can complete the application process under the ‘Apply Online’ tab available on the homepage of India post

Step 1. Log in using the registered user id, password and circle name

Step 2. Complete the application form and submit

Step 3: Download a copy of the application form for future reference

The selected candidates will get a salary between a slab of Rs 10,000 to 14,500.

