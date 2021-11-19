India Post Invites Applications to Fill 262 Posts Under Sports Quota. Check Details

The India Post has issued a notification for the recruitment to fill 262 vacant positions in the country. The recruitment notification invites applications from Indian citizens for the direct recruitment of meritorious sportspersons under the sports quota.

According to the notification, the last date to apply is different for different states. India Post has called applications for the posts of assistant, sorting assistant, postman, mail guards and multi-staff for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh circles.

According to the recruitment notification, India Post will be recruiting 71 candidates for postal assistant or sorting Assistant, 56 for postman or mail guard and 61 for MTS.

In Madhya Pradesh, India Post will be recruiting 71 postal assistants or Sorting assistants, 56 postman or mail guards and 61 MTS.

In Chattisgarh, the postal service has called applications to fill five posts of postal assistant or sorting assistant, four posts of postman or mail guard and three posts of MTS.

The India Post will recruit 13 postal assistants or sorting assistants, two postmen or mail guards and three MTS in Himachal Pradesh. The notification further states that the India Post has invited applications to fill vacant positions for six postal assistants or sorting assistants, five postmen and eight MTS in Jharkhand.

According to the recruitment notice, an applicant applying for a postal assistant or sorting assistant should be between 18 and 27 years, for postman or mail guard age limit is 18 years to 27 years. Candidates applying for the MTS position should not be more than 25 years and not less than 25 years.

Successful candidates selected for a postal assistant or sorting assistant will receive a salary of Rs 25,000 to Rs 81,000, postman or mail guard will receive between Rs 21700 and Rs 69,101 and MTS candidates will receive Rs 18,001 to Rs 56,900. According to a senior officer of the India Post, the recruitment drive will fill vacancies of years up to 2020 in the Maharashtra Postal Circle. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of India Post - www.indiapost.gov.in.

Applicants can also apply for the following positions by visiting

https://www.indiapost.gov.in/vas/Pages/India or

https://www.indiapost.gov.in/vas/Pages/IndiaPostHome.aspx

Last date for submission of the online application

Gujarat Circle: November 25

Madhya Pradesh circle: December 3

Chhattisgarh Circle: December 3

Himachal Pradesh Circle: December 15

Odisha: December 3

Jharkhand circle: November 25

