India Post Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for 2,357 GDS Posts

India Post is seeking applications for filling up vacancies at the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) positions. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the West Bengal Postal Circle via India Post’s official website till August 19. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,357 positions.

The Gramin Cycle 3 of the Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 is for the positions of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary

TRCA for at least 4 hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab - ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs 10,000 BPM – Rs 12,000

TRCA for at least five hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab - ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs 12,000 BPM – Rs 14,500

India Post Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualifications - Candidates who have passed tenth standard Secondary School Examination certificates with passing marks in Mathematics, local language Bengali, and English from any recognised Board of School Education in India by the Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories in India can apply. The candidate should have studied the native language at least till the ninth standard.

Age restrictions - 18 to 40 years old (age rest for the reserved class as per govt norm and there will no age rest for EWS Category)

Applicants from the OC/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-man category must pay Rs100 as an application fee, whereas all female/trans-woman candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

