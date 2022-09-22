India Post Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited from 8th Pass Candidates, Salary up to Rs 63,200

India Post has invited online applications for various posts of skilled artisans. This includes vacancies for the post of MV mechanic, MV electrician, painter and tyreman. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5 vacancies, out of which 2 posts are for MV mechanic and one each for the remaining positions. However, it must be noted that the number of vacancies may be changed according to the need of the organisation.

Candidates may send in their application offline through speed post along with self-attested copies of the required supporting documents. All applications should reach the office of “The Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Services, No. 34, Greams Road, Chennai, 600006” by 5 PM on October 19. Applications received after the due date, or any other method will not be accepted, informed India Post.

Also read| SBI PO Recruitment for 1673 Posts: Applications Open, Salary up to Rs 41,960

India Post recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: To be eligible, candidates should have a certificate in the respective trade from any technical institute recognised by the government or they should have passed class 8 and attained at least one year of experience in the respective trade. Those applying for the MV mechanic post must possess a driving license (HMV) to drive any vehicle in service in order to test it.

Age limit: Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years as on July 1, 2021. Candidates belonging to reserved categories, however, have been given a relaxation of up to five years.

India Post recruitment 2022: Application fees

Eligible candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 400 but individuals belonging to the SC/ST/Women categories are exempted from the fee.

India Post recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a competitive trade test. Details regarding the syllabus, venue and duration of the test will be provided along with the hall ticket. The exam date will be announced in due course of time.

India Post recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates would be eligible for a monthly salary between Rs 19,900 and 63,200. For detailed information, aspirants are advised to check out the official notification shared by the India Post.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here