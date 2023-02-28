In the year 2022 UK issued the highest number of visas to India. Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India wrote on Twitter that last year UK issued 2,836,490 visas, out of which 25 per cent went to India.

Indian nationals received the highest number of student visas which increased by 73 per cent from the year 2021. The work visas increased by 130 per cent in the year 2022. India was also issued 30 per cent of visit visas, which is the largest share compared to any other country.

Meanwhile, the UK government announced that 2,400 visas will be made available to eligible Indians under the UK-India Young Professional Scheme in the first ballot to open at the end of this month. The scheme, launched last month, allows Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years old to live and work in the UK for up to two years.

The government has invited applications for the Young Professionals visa scheme, with ballots starting from February 28. The last date to apply is March 2 at 2:29 pm (IST). “This is an excellent opportunity for India’s brightest young people between the ages of 18-30 to experience the best of the UK,” the British High Commission in New Delhi as it released the detailed eligibility criteria for the new scheme, reported PTI.

