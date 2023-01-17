India-UK Young Professionals Scheme to Launch in February, All You Need to Know

The Young Professionals Scheme, which will allow up to 3,000 degree-holding Indian citizens between the age of 18 and 30 to live and work in the UK, is likely to be launched in February. The scheme was formally established by the signing of the exchange letters by India and the UK on January 9.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) during the 15th India-UK Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) stated that the programme would be launched on February 28. Due to the reciprocal nature of the scheme, UK professionals in similar positions would also be able to take part in this professional exchange to live and work in India.

The initiative, which will initially operate for a period of three years, will likely begin in March, said High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami in a speech at the Indian High Commission in London. The speech took place right after the ceremony where documents were signed and exchanged between the two nations. However, he stated that several procedures needed to be completed before the March rollout.

India-UK Young Professionals Scheme Eligibility Criteria

To prove that they can support themselves while in the UK, Indian candidates must show a certain amount of money in their bank accounts, reported Moneycontrol. While the cost is still unknown for Indian applicants, it is around £2,530, or Rs 2.50 lakh, for other nations. The other requirement is that applicants must be degree holders and cannot be financially responsible for or have children under the age of 18 living with them. Although the candidates will benefit from UK’s National Health Services (NHS), they will not have any access to public funds.

The MoU between India and the United Kingdom on migration and mobility was signed in May 2021, and it was this agreement that led to the creation of the YPS scheme. Its launch was announced in November at the G20 summit in Bali, where UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The YPS heralds a new age in which both nations have established a programme that allows citizens of the other nation to temporarily move work without having to make significant financial investments or have a job offer in hand.

