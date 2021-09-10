Indian Air Force, Navy Recruiting for Over 800 Posts, Class 10, 12 Pass Can Apply

The Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy have announced their recruitment drive for B.E/B.Tech and BSc/MSc, as well as for the candidates, who have passed class 10 and class 12 examination. Indian Navy is recruiting for Apprenticeship Training to Officer post, while the Indian Air force is recruiting for Multi Tasking Staff, Cook, LDC, Store Keeper, Painter, Superintendent. The youngsters aspiring to work in the navy and airforce can apply.

According to the notification of the Indian Navy, there are 230 apprentice vacancies in Naval Ship Repair Yard Kochi Blair and 300 vacancies of tradesmen in Naval Shipyard Blair. The IAF is recruiting for 174 posts.

Recruitment of Apprentice in Navy Ship Repair Yard in Indian Navy:

The Apprentice Training School, Naval Ship Repair Yard Kochi Blair of Indian Navy, has invited applications for apprentice posts. According to the notification, the interested and eligible candidates can apply till October 1. The candidate applying for apprentice training should have passed their Class 10 examination with a minimum of 50% marks, along with a minimum of 65% marks in ITI. There are 230 vacancies for apprentice training in the navy.

Recruitment for tradesman in Naval Shipyard in Indian Navy:

The Indian Navy has announced recruitment in Naval Ship Repair Shipyard. For tradesman posts, there are a total of 300 vacancies. Machinist, plumber, painter, tailor, welder, mechanic, and electrician will be recruited under this category. The Ex-naval-dockyard apprentice can advertise the application for 50 days. The minimum qualification required to apply for Naval Ship Repair Shipyard is a class 10 pass.

Officer recruitment in Indian Navy

The Indian navy will recruit for the post of Short Service Commission Officer in the Executive, Technical and Education branches. The process of applications for Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 will start from 21 September. The interested candidates can apply by visiting the website “joinindiannavy.gov.in” before October 5. The recruitment process is carried out for the June 2022 course of SSC officers in the Indian Navy. The course will be conducted at The Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala.

Job in Indian Air Force for Class 10 pass:

The Indian Airforce has issued a notification inviting applications for 174 posts. The eligibility for candidates applying for the post is class 10 pass. The applications are invited for filling posts of Multi Tasking Staff, cook, LDC, storekeeper, painter, superintendent & others. The interested and eligible candidates have to apply via offline mode. According to the notification, the candidate can submit the application form at any nearest Air Force station. The last date for application is October 2.

