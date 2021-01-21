Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Application Begins Tomorrow for Group X, Y Trades Airman Posts

The Indian Air Force has invited applications for Airman posts in Group X and Y trades. All eligible candidates who wish to apply for the post can apply online by visiting the official website of Central Airman Selection Board at airmenselection.cdac.in. The online application window will open on January 22. Only unmarried male Indian nationals and citizens of Nepal are eligible to apply for these posts and join Group X (except Education Instructor Trade) and Airmen in Group Y (except IAF(s) and Musician Trades) trades.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

• Opening date of online application: January 22, 2021, at 10 am

• last date of submission of online application – February 7, 2021, up to 5 pm

• Date of online examination – April 18 to April 22, 2021

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Group X: Candidate should have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English subjects. Also, 50 percent marks in English is required.

Group Y (except IAF(s) and Composer Trades): Candidate should have passed Class 12 in any stream with minimum 50 percent marks from any Central/ State board.

Group Y Medical Assistant Trade: Candidate should have passed Class 12 with minimum 50 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English from any recognized examination board.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates should be born between January 16, 2001, and December 29, 2004 (both days included). If a candidate completes all the stages of the selection process, the upper age limit is 21 years as on the date of enrolment.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

While registering for online examination, the candidate will have to pay Rs 250. The examination fee has to be paid via Debit card/ Credit card using internet banking. The exam fee can also be paid through challan at any Axis Bank branch.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 14, 600 during the training period.