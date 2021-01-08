Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021 for Airman Post Begins; Check Eligibility, Selection Process

The Indian Air Force has issued a notification for the recruitment of Airman (X Group) and Y Group posts. According to the issued notification, applications for these posts will be accepted from 22 January 2021, while the last date for submission is 7 February 2021.

On behalf of the Indian Air Force, candidates will be recruited for various posts including Airman Group, Musician, Ground Training Instructor, Indian Airforce Police. Candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Air Force- http://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/ for detailed information.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

1- Online applications will begin on January 22.2- The last date for online application is February 7.3- Online exam will be conducted from April 18 to April 22.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

The application fee has been fixed at Rs 250 for unreserved and reserved category candidates.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

All the candidates selected for these vacancies will be given Rs 14,600 during the training. Section-wise information is available on the official website.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Candidates applying for the X group must have at least 50 percent marks in Class 12 with Mathematics, Physics, and English subjects. Students with three years Polytechnic Diploma with 50 percent marks can also apply. At the same time, those applying for the Y group must have at least 50 percent marks in Class 12 with English subject. Students of two years vocational courses can also apply.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The age limit of the candidates for recruitment to these posts should not be more than 21 years., i.e only candidates with a date of birth between 16-01-2001 to 29-12-2004 will be able to apply for these posts.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection of candidates for these posts will be done after a written examination, physical test, medical test, and document verification.

Candidates, whose height is 152.5 cm or more, will be considered. Additionally, only those candidates who can expand their chest up to 5 cm will be able to pass the physical test. The minimum weight of the candidate should be 55 Kg.