Indian Airforce is Hiring Agniveers: Here's How to Apply Under Agnipath Scheme, From Eligibility to Selection, All You Need to Know

Even as the debate continues on the Agnipath recruitment scheme, the Indian Air Force has started the recruitment process under the same. To become an Agniveer and work as part of the Indian Airforce, interested candidates can start applying from June 24 onwards. The application process will close on July 5.

Selected candidates under the process will be called, Agniveer Vayu. The recruitment will be done for a period of four years. IAF asked only unmarried male Indian citizens to apply for the first batch of Agniveer Vayu. While the registration will be opening from today, the defence unit has not yet notified the vacancy details.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Gender: Only unmarried male Indian citizens are eligible to apply.

Education Qualification: Candidates belonging to the science stream must fulfill one of the following criteria to register under the notification: either they should have passed class 12 or equivalent with mathematics, physics, and English with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English from a recognized board or have a three-years diploma course in engineering in any stream from any government recognized polytechnic institute with an aggregate of 50 per cent marks with 50 per cent marks in English during the diploma or in intermediate or Class 12.

Candidates who have completed two years of vocational course with a non-vocational subject such as physics and maths and passed with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate with 50 per cent marks in English during the course or in intermediate or Class 12 can also apply.

Candidates belonging to non-science stream must fulfill one of the following criteria to register under the notification:

— Passed class 12 with any subject with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English from a recognized board.

— Have completed two years vocational course from COBSE listed state education boards/councils with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate with 50 per cent marks in English during the course or in intermediate or Class 12.

Age Limit: To apply, a candidate must be born on or after 29 December 1999 and on and before 29 June 2005.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done in the three phases. In the first phase, all the registered candidates will have to appear in an online test expected to be held on July 24. After that, the shortlisted candidates will be sent for a physical fitness test and medical test.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2022: Remuneration

The selected Agniveers will be given a customized monthly package which will differ for each year. From that package, candidates will get 70 per cent in hand and 30 per cent amount will go into the Agniveers Corpus Fund.

For the first year, a customized package of Rs 30,000, in-hand salary will be Rs 21,000. In the second year, the package will be Rs 33,000 and in hand, salary will be Rs 23,100. In the third and fourth year, respectively the packes will be Rs 36,500 and Rs 40,000 and the in-hand salary will be Rs 25,550, and Rs 28,000, respectively.

