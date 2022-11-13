Indian Army Agnipath 2022 Exam: Tips For Better Preparation

The Indian Army is preparing to hold the Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam for the first batch of candidates shortlisted in the recruitment rally round. Through this, candidates will be hired for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/ Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass. Previously, the Indian Army Agnipath Exam for the first batch was held on October 16.

As the exam dates have come so close, all the candidates must have prepared themselves for it by now. Still, to help them with last-minute preparation, we have come up with some tips they should have a look at.

Go through the Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Cut Offs, and Marking Scheme

To ace their preparation, candidates must review the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, marking scheme, important topics, and other guidelines. Each post has a distinct exam pattern, and candidates should be aware of the sections from which they will be questioned. It should be noted that the CCE will include negative markings.

Instead of memorising new topics, refer to previous year’s papers, quizzes, and mock tests

To strengthen your preparation, use this time to solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, sample papers, and so on. This will assist you to evaluate your performance and focus on areas that need minor improvement. However, don’t make the mistake of learning a completely new topic. Concentrate on enhancing your areas of strength.

Get enough sleep, eat healthy foods, and stay calm

After a long day of preparation, you should give yourself the rest you deserve. Make sure to go to bed early, wake up early, eat a healthy breakfast, and keep your mind calm and confident a day or two before the exam.

Organize your Admit Card, Important Documents, and Aarogya Setu

Candidates are advised to keep their admit card, ID proofs, and Aarogya Setu app ready to avoid last-minute rushes. When they arrive at the designated exam location, they must present their admit card along with a photo identification issued by the state or Central government, such as a PAN card, an Aadhaar card, a voter card, a passport, a driver’s licence, etc.

The Agniveer Army Recruitment Rally was held successfully this year in August and September. The Indian Army will conduct Agnipath CCE for the 2nd Batch in January 2023.

