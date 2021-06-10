Indian Army Announces 100 Vacancies for Women Soldier, Here's How to Apply

Indian Army has announced 100 vacancies for the post of Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police). Those interested in the post can apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply is July 20.

In order to get selected for the post, the candidate will need to get through the recruitment rally and written examination through Common Entrance Examination (CEE).

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age: Only those women who are unmarried and come within the age bracket of 17.5 to 21 years are eligible for applying. The aspirant will require an unmarried certificate with her photograph issued by Municipal Corporation/Village Sarpanch within the last six months.

Education: Each applicant must ensure that they have passed the Class 10 exam with at least 45 per cent marks in aggregate and 33 percent in each subject.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: How to apply

If you are interested and eligible for the post, here is how you can apply:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a tab that reads, ‘JCO / OR Enrolment’. From the drop-down menu, choose the option that reads, ‘Eligibility Criteria for Recruitment Process’

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page. On the right side, there will be a column titled ‘Apply Online. From the list of options, click on ‘Registration’. A form will open, fill it with accurate details and hit the submit button

Step 4: Once the registration process is finished, click on the ‘apply online’ option and fill the form. Make sure all details are correct and all documents are attached. Once done, hit the submit button

Step 5: Take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page for your future reference

Recruitment rallies will be held in Belgaum, Pune, Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpurand Shillong. The information regarding the venue will be based on the aspirant’s home district and the final location and date will be mentioned on the admit card which will be sent via the registered email address.

