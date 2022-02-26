Indian Army Hiring 10th Pass Under Army Medical Cops, Here's How to Apply

The Indian Army has invited applications to fill various civilian Group C posts in the AMC (Army Medical Corps) unit. Candidates can send their applications via post within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement which is February 4. Candidates can apply for a total of 47 posts.

The selection will be based on a written test which will consist of four papers. The four papers will cover subjects including General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, General English, and Numerical Ability.

Indian Army AMC Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Total - 47

Barber - 19 posts

Chowkidar - 4

Cook - 11

LDC (Lower Division Clerk) - 2

Washerman - 11

Indian Army AMC Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: To be eligible to apply, the candidates must be between 18 and 25 years of age for all posts.

Education: As per the required educational qualification, the candidates must be at least matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized board. However, additional qualification is also required for the different posts which can be viewed in the official advertisement released by the Indian Army.

Indian Army AMC Recruitment: How to Apply

Step – 1 Take a printout of the application form available on the official website of the Army Medical Corps (AMC) www.amcsscentry.gov.in

Step – 2 Fill the application form carefully using block letters.

Step – 3 The candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Candidates must enclose a self-addressed envelope and fee in the form of postal order of Rs 100 in favour of “COMMANDANT AMC CENTRE AND COLLEGE LUCKNOW.”

Step – 4 Two recent passport photos are also required to be sent along with the application.

Step – 5 Copy of all required educational certificates and caste certificates are also to be attached after self-attestation.

Step – 6 The candidates must superscribe “Application for the post of (name of the post)” on the top of the envelope containing the application in capital letters.

Indian Army AMC Recruitment: Exam Pattern

All papers will consist of objective multiple choice type questions. Paper – I and Paper-IV will have 25 questions of 25 marks each while Paper – II and Paper – III will have 50 questions of 50 marks each. The total duration of the written exam will be 2 hours.

