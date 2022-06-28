Indian Army Hiring for 458 Vacancies of Various Posts, 10th Pass Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 29,200

The Ministry of Defence has notified the recruitment process for as many as 458 vacancies of cook, MTS (Chowkidar), barber, gardener, tin smith, camp guard, fireman, fire engine driver, messenger, cleaner, civilian motor driver, and other posts at the Army Service Corps (ASC) Centre South. The vacancies will be subject to horizontal reservation for ex-servicemen, meritorious sports persons and persons with physical disabilities.

All applications have to be sent offline via a self-addressed registered envelope duly affixed with an appropriate postal stamp along with a self-attested copy of the requisite documents. All applications must come in within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. Candidates can apply for one trade only. Applications of the candidates will be rejected if found for more than one trade.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: To be eligible for the recruitment, the candidates must have cleared their matriculation (class 10) or equivalent from a recognised institution. Additionally, they must also possess the required skill specialisation of the post they wish to apply for. In some posts, such as station master, the minimum eligibility requires a class 12 passing certificate, relevant work experience, etc.

Age Limit: The age of the candidates applying for the recruitment should fall between the age bracket of 18 to 25 years on the last date of receipt of application. For the post of Civilian Motor Driver, the upper age limit is 27 years. Additionally, candidates belonging to reserved categories are eligible for relaxation in the age limit.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates will have to post their applications to The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South) – 2 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore -07 for the posts of cook, CCI, MTS (Chowkidar), tin smith, EBR, barber, camp guard, gardener and messenger/ Reno operator. For those who want to apply for the posts of station officer, fireman, FED, cleaner, fire fitter and CMD, they will have to write to the Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (North) – 1 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore -07.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on the merit in the skill, physical, practical and written test required for the posts. The written test will feature a total of 100 marks objective questions divided into four parts which includes general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, general English, and numerical aptitude.

The question papers of written test will be bilingual, that is, English and Hindi but the question on the portion of English language subject will be in English only. There will be provision of negative marking. A 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answers. Written examination and all other skill, physical, practical tests, will be conducted in ASC Centre (South)/ (North) Bengaluru, Karnataka, only. Candidates must note that no requests regarding the change of examination centre will be entertained.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will get salary between the pay scale of Rs 18,000 to Rs 29,200 along with DA and other allowances as admissible.

