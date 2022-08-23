Indian Army is Hiring for 90 Posts via JEE Main 2022 Result, Here's How to Apply

The Indian Army has invited online applications from unmarried male candidates for recruitment under the 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES) – 48. Those who match the eligibility requirements can apply through the official site of the army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The registration process commenced on August 22 and candidates are allowed to submit their applications till September 21.

According to the official notification, the hiring is being conducted to fill a total of 90 vacant posts, however, it is provisional. It should, however, be noted that the vacancies are provisional and can be altered depending on the training capacity at the Training Academy for this course. Once, four years of this course are successfully completed, cadets will be granted permanent commission in the army for the rank of lieutenant.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Education Qualification- Candidates are eligible to apply if they have passed 10+2 examination or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent marks in PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) from recognized education boards. “Eligibility condition for calculating PCM percentage of various state /central boards will be based on marks obtained in Class XII only,” reads the notice shared by the army. Candidate must have appeared in JEE Main 2022.

Age limit- Candidates must not be below 16 and a half years and above 19 and a half years of age.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official site joinindianarmy.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘apply online’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3. Register for the TES-48 entry scheme.

Step 4. Now provide the details asked in the application form.

Step 5. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 6. Download the form and make a hard copy of it for future reference.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

Applicants will be chosen on the basis of their performance in two stages. Shortlisted individuals will be called for an interview followed by a medical exam. “Final merit list will be displayed at the Directorate General of Recruiting website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in before induction for pre-commissioning training,” reads the official notice.

