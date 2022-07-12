Indian Army is Hiring Mandarin Language Interpreters, Direct Recruitment, Know How to Apply

The Indian Army has invited applications for filling six vacancies of Mandarin language interpreters. Of the total interpreters to be hired, five would be civilian candidates and one will be an ex-service officer. This will be first such recruitment in Territorial Army and comes in the backdrop of the recent efforts by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to recruit Hindi interpreters, possibly as part of its intelligence-gathering efforts.

To apply, candidates will have to duly fill a form, available on the official website — jointerritorialarmy.gov.in — with the required information and photocopies of the required documentation. The last date to apply is August 10. Candidates will be hired via an interview process. It will be conducted in August or September, however, the final date will be announced at a later stage of the process.

Indian Army Mandarin Language Interpreters Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: To be eligible for the recruitment, a civilian candidate must have completed their graduation in the Mandarin language with a minimum of 55 per cent marks. Candidates with graduation in any subject with two years internship diploma or HSK-IV level from a recognised university or institute can also apply. Candidates with experience in Mandarin interpretation, translation or teaching will be given preference.

Ex-service officer candidates with graduation and two-year internship diploma in the Mandarin Language from FL/AEC Trg colleges & Centres with minimum “BX” grading can apply. Further, the applicants should be physically and medically fit in all aspects. The recruitment is not open for serving members of the Army, Navy, Airforce or any other police and paramilitary force.

Age Limit: The applicant should fall between the age bracket of 18 to 42 years on the date of application.

Indian Army Mandarin Language Interpreters Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

The application form must be sent through India Post only to the Director-General Territorial Army, Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defense in New Delhi A Block, 4th Floor, Defence Office Complex, KG Marg, New Delhi, 110001.

Apart from the latest hirings, the Indian Army has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Central University of Gujarat (CUG), and Shiv Nadar University (SNU) to provide Mandarin proficiency to its personnel. Mandarin courses are also being run at the Northern, Eastern and Central Command.

