Indian Army NCC Recruitment 2021: Salary up to Rs 56,100, Here's How to Apply

The Indian Army has invited online applications from unmarried male and female graduates for the NCC special entry scheme 50th course of its Short Service Commission (SSC). The interested and eligible candidates can submit their application by visiting the official portal of the Indian Army on or before July 15.

In total, 50 vacancies for male candidates and 5 vacancies for women candidates will be filled through this recruitment drive. The selected candidates will be posted in the Indian Army for 14 years, that is, for an initial period of 10 years, which can be extended by a period of 4 years.

Indian Army NCC recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must hold a Bachelor Degree with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks from a recognised university/institute. Those who are in the final year of their graduation degree course are also eligible to apply.

Age limit: The applicants should be aged between 18 and 25 years as on July 1. As per the official statement, the date of birth as recorded in the Matriculation/Secondary School Examination Certificate or an equivalent certificate will only be accepted.

Indian Army SSC-NCC recruitment 2021: Application process

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the Indian Army

Step 2: Once you go to the homepage, click on the link that reads the ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ tab under ‘Officer Selection’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to go for new registration

Step 4: Submit all the required details to register yourself. Once done, proceed to the application link

Step 5: A new page with ‘Officers Selection - Eligibility’ will be displayed

Step 6: Click on the application link shown against Short Service Commission NCC course

Step 7: Fill in all the details and submit the Indian Army NCC application form

Step 8: Preview the details and click on submit. Download a copy of it for future reference.

Indian Army NCC recruitment 2021: Selection process

The applications will be shortlisted on the basis of the marks secured by them in the graduation and the NCC certificate. Selected candidates will be further called for an interview round and a medical examination. The selected candidates will undergo training for 49 weeks at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. The candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 56,100 during the entire training period at OTA.

