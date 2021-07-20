Indian Army Officer Recruitment 2021: Graduates Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 1,77,500

The territorial army has invited online applications for the recruitment of non-departmental officers. The application process starts today, July 20, and will conclude on August 19. The selected candidates will be appointed at the rank of lieutenant. The pay, allowances, and privileges will be the same as regular army officers, however, the territorial army is a part-time concept with mandatory two months of training in a year.

The recruitment will be done through a written exam. The test is scheduled to be conducted on September 26 in offline mode. The appointed candidates will get paid between Rs 56, 100 and Rs 1,77,500.

Territorial army officer recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualifications: Applicants must be a graduate from any recognized university

Age Limits: The age of the applicants should be 18 to 42 years as on the last day of filling of application, that is, August 19, 2021.

Territorial army officer recruitment 2021: Registration process

Step 1: Visit the official website of the territorial army

Step 2: Click on the application link for territorial army officer recruitment available on the home page

Step 3: Register yourself by using your email id, mobile number, and other required details

Step 4: Once the registration number and password will be generated, proceed to fill in the application form

Step 5: Upload the scanned copy of the photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the application fee of Rs 200 and download a copy of the confirmation page

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection process will comprise of a written exam followed by an interview and a medical exam. The written test will be OMR based test of two papers. Paper 1 will have questions from Reasoning and Elementary Mathematics while Paper 2 comprises questions from General Knowledge and English. The total marks for the exam are 200 and the duration of two hours will be given for each of the papers. The candidates will require to secure a minimum of 40 per cent in each paper to qualify for the test.

