Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Applications for Technical Graduate Course Closes Today

The online application process for India Army’s 135th Technical Graduate Course (TGC) will close today, January 4. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the posts may complete the registration process on joinindianarmy.nic. The exam is slated to begin in July 2022.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

The recruitment will fill 40 seats of engineering graduates in the army. Out of the 40 seats, 9 are for graduates of civil/ building construction, 8 are for computer science graduates, 5 are for mechanical graduates, 3 seats are for electrical and electronic graduates and 3 are for graduates of the information technology stream. Additionally, there are 2 seats for electronics and communication graduates and 1 seat each for graduates of architecture, automobile engineering, telecommunication, aeronautical/aerospace, electronics, productions, optoelectronics, industrial manufacturing/ industrial engineering, and electronics and instrumentation stream.

Also read| From Deloitte to APPSC, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Unmarried male engineering graduates or candidates in the final year of related trade courses may apply for the recruitment. The application is not open for married candidates. The age limit of the application is 20 to 27 years.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Log on to the Indian Army official website

Step 2: Here, click on the Officer entry Link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the registration details and apply online.

Step 4: Fill the application form and submit it.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

The final allocation of Arms/Services will be made before the candidates pass out of IMA. The allocation will be at the sole discretion of the Integrated HQ of the Ministry of Defence as per the existing policy. In the event of his ultimate selection on allotment of any arms/service in the organization’s interest, the candidate shall have no objection.

Read| APPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Invited for 730 Posts, Salary up to Rs 49,870

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Training

Selected candidates will undergo training at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, according to their position in the final order of merit (engineering stream-wise). The duration of the course is 49 weeks. No candidate is allowed to marry or live with parents or guardians during the training. A candidate, if he marries during the training shall be discharged for his services.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.