Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply for SSC Officer Posts On joinindianarmy.nic.in

The Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male and female law graduates for the post of Judge Advocate General Branch. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through official website site of the Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in till June 4. Indian Army is conducting the recruitment drive for filling out 8 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

-Candidates should have minimum 55 percent aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination) from a College/University recognized by Bar Council of India.

-The job seekers should be eligible for registering as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State.

- The age of candidate should be between 21 to 27 years.

How to Apply

Step 1) Visit the official website of Indian Army - www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2) On the homepage, click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’

Step 3) Click on ‘Registration’ and fill the form

Step 4) Following registration, click on ‘Apply Online’ under dashboard

Step 5) A new page ‘Officers Selection - ‘Eligibility’ will open. Click ‘Apply’

Step 6) A new page ‘Application Form’ will open. Click on ‘Continue’ and fill details

Step 7) After ascertaining the correctness of all details, click on ‘Submit’

Step 8) Save, download and then take a print out of online application form for future use

Selection Process

Selection process comprises up of two stages- Stage I and Stage II. After these two stages, there will be a medical examination for the candidates who get recommended after Stage II. Those who will be declared medically fit will be issued joining letter for training.

Tenure and Salary

The selected candidates will remain on probation period for six months from the date he/she receives his/her commission. These officers will receive the payment of Rs 56,100 per month to Rs 2,18,200 depending upon their ranks.

Read the official notification here

