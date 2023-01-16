Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited for 93 SSC Posts, Check Eligibility, How to Apply

The Indian Army has issued a notification inviting candidates for the recruitment of 93 vacancies for the Short Service Commission (SSC) course. As per the official advertisement, unmarried male and female engineering graduates and, widows of defence personnel can apply for recruitment till February 9. The application process began on January 11.

The application process can be completed online through the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, Indian Army aims to fill 61 posts of SSC (Tech) for men and 32 posts of SSCW (Tech) for women. The course will commence in October 2023 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Education- Candidates who have completed or are in the final year of an engineering degree course are eligible to apply for the SSC. Whereas SSCW candidates require a bachelor’s degree in any discipline for non-technical positions and a bachelor’s degree in any engineering stream for technical positions.

Age Limit- The age bar set by the organisation for SSC Tech is 20 to 27 years. For Widow candidates, the maximum age limit is 35 years on October 1, 2023.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Firstly candidates have to go to the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on the ‘Officer Entry Apply or Login’ option.

Step 3: In the next step, fill out the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.

Step 4: Now, after registration click on ‘Apply Online under the dashboard.

Step 5: The application will display in front of you, fill in all the asked details carefully.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents.

Step 7: Cross-check the application before clicking on submit

Step 8: Take a printout or screenshot for future reference.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process consists of shortlisting of candidates, Service Selection Board (SSB) Interview, and Stage two. Candidates who qualify for the second stage will have to appear for a medical examination.

