Indian Army Recruitment for 10th Pass, Vacancies for Tradesman, Washerman

The Indian Army, Head Quarters Southern Command has released a notification for multiple vacancies. As per the notification, the vacancies are for the following post inckuding Washerman and Tradesman Mate. Candidates willing to apply for the job will have to submit an offline application form within 45 days of the release of the advertisement. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 65 vacant posts will be filled.

The application can be filled by the candidates either in English/Hindi. “Selected candidates can be posted anywhere in any AMC Unit under HQ Southern Command,” reads the official notification.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational criteria

Washerman: Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized Board. Must be able to wash Military/Civilian clothes thoroughly well.

Tradesman Mate: Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board. Conversant with the duties of the respective trades with one year’s experience in the trade.

Age Limit

The candidate must fall between the age group of 18 to 25 years of age.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Every applicant must apply separately for each post.

Step 2. The application will be accepted only through Registered Post or speed post.

Step 3. The application should be addressed to “The Commandant, Military Hospital, Defence Colony Road. Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Pin: 600032”.

Step 4. The Candidates must clearly superscribe “Application for the post of …” At the top of the Envelope and category in capital letters.

Step 5. The reserved category candidate should also write their category on the left-hand corner of the envelope.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

The job notification claimed that the recruitment will be based on a written exam. “The question papers of written test will be bilingual i.e. English & Hindi.

However, the questions on the portion of English Language subject will be in English only. The question will be of 10th standard for the post of (Tradesman Mate, Washerman). There may be negative marking also,” it added.

