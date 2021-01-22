Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021 Admit Card Released at joinindianarmy.nic.in

The Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021 admits cards are out at https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/Authentication.aspx. The examination is scheduled to be held from January 28 to February 10. The recruitment rally will be conducted for eligible candidates of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamari, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Madhubani. Darbhanga, and Samastipur districts. The venue/location of Muzaffarpur Indian Army Recruitment Rally is Chakkar Maidan.

The admit cards for the rally has been sent at candidate’s registered e-mail address. Indian Army had invited candidates to submit application forms in an online mode for the recruitment rally.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021Selection Process

1. Physical Fitness Test (FFT) will be done on rally ground.

- 1.6 km race will have to be completed in 5 minutes 30 seconds.

- Beam 10 and the long jump must cross at least 9 feet pit.

- After this, it is necessary to pass the Zigzag balance.

2- Those who pass the fitness test will have to appear in a medical test on the ground in which the candidate is required to pass.

3- Candidates who have passed the fitness and medical tests will be given the opportunity to appear in the written examination through the Common Entrance Examination (CEE). The CEE will be held at the venue of the rally itself and the admit card will also be given immediately at the rally location.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021 Document Required:

· Admit Card- Printed on a good quality paper.

· Photograph- One needs to carry 20 copies of passport size colour photo. Computer printouts or photoshopped photographs will not be accepted by the authorities.

· Education Certificate- Original Marks Sheets and Board of the candidate i.e. Class 10 / Class 12 / Graduation etc from recognized School / College / Board / University.

· Domicile Certificate- Duly signed by Tehsildar/SDO/District Magistrate. Only Computer generated Domicile Certificate which can be verified from a Government website will be accepted.

· Caste Certificate- Certificate with photographs of the candidate issued by the Tehsildar and in case of Adivasi, issued by District Magistrate (DM).

· Religion Certificate: A religion certificate issued by the Tehsildar/SDM (if religion as Sikh/Hindu/Muslim/Christian is not mentioned in the certificate.

. Character Certificate: A character certificate issued by the School/College Principal/Headmaster where the candidate last studied.