Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021 for 12 Districts of Uttar Pradesh, Check Details Here

Indian Army will be conducting the recruitment rally 2021 for various posts including Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk, Soldier Nursing Assistant and Soldier Tradesman and Soldier Technical. Candidates who aspire to join the Indian Army can fulfil their dream by applying to the recruitment drive at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. The application form will be accepted online till May 20. As per the official statement, the recruitment rally will be held from June 7 to June 30 at Rajput Regiment Centre Fatehgarh. Check about the details of the army recruitment rally 2021.
The candidates from the Badaun, Lakhimpurkheri / Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Farrukhabad, Bahraich, Balrampur, Bareilly, Hardoi, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Shravasti and Sitapur districts of UP are eligible to participate. Class 8, 9, 10, and 12th pass students can apply for the same.Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Application process:
Visit the official website of Indian Army Recruitment 2021 at joinindianarmy.nic.inStep 2. Click on the link for JCO/OR recruitment and go to ‘Registration’ tabStep 3. Read the instructions carefully and click on continueStep 4. Once the registration is done, a one-time password (OTP)will be sent to your email id and mobile noStep 5. Enter your OTP for successful registration and proceed with the application
Candidates must note that only the successful applicants will be allowed to participate in the rallyIndian Army Recruitment 2021: Selection process
The individuals will be selected on the basis of a written test followed by a Physical Fitness Test, Physical Measurement, and Medical Test. The date for the written test will be intimated during the rally.
Candidates visiting the rally venue will have to carry the following documents/ certificates in original with two attested photocopies to the rally:
1. Admit card
2. Photograph
3. Education certificates
4. Domicile Certificates
5. Caste Certificate
6. Religion Certificate
7. School Character Certificate
8. Character Certificate
9. Unmarried Certificate for candidates less than 21 years
10. NCC A/B/C certificates, if applicable
11. Sports certificateFor more details click here:
https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/RallyNotificationofAROBAREILLYJUN2021docx.pdf
