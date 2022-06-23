Amid Protests Against Agnipath Scheme, Indian Army Releases Recruitment Notice for Agniveers

The Indian Army has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates as Agniveers as part of the Agnipath scheme. Candidates can apply online through the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The online registration process will start in the month of July. Candidates can apply as Agniveers in different categories such as general duty – all arms, tech, Avn and Amn examiner, clerk, store keeper technical, and tradesmen.

The recruitment notification has been published amidst country-wide protests against the Agnipath scheme. Aspirants of Indian army and other defence forces have been upset with changes introduced in the recruitment scheme. They have been protesting for sometime now and had blocked railway tracks, and road. Train compartments were torched. Aspirants claim that the new employment scheme is temporary and does not offer stability.

“Candidate can apply in only one category. If anyone is found registered for multiple trade/category, he will be disqualified and will not be considered for any trade/category. Choose wisely before applying,” reads the official notice.

Indian Army Agniveers Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Agniveer (General Duty): In order to be eligible to apply for the posts, candidates must be between 17 and half to 23 years of age. Candidates must have passed Class 10 with at least 45 percent marks in aggregate and 33 per cent in each subject to apply for Agniveer (general duty).

Agniveer (tech), Agniveer tech (Avn and Amn examiner): Candidates are required to have passed class 12 with science with physics, chemistry, maths, and English with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 40 per cent marks in each subject. Those who have passed class 12 in any stream with 60 per cent marks in aggregate and minimum 50 per cent marks in each subject are eligible to apply for Agniveer clerk, store keeper technical. Candidates who have cleared Class 10 exams and Class 8 exams with any aggregate percentage can apply for Agniveer tradesmen 10th pass, and Agniveer tradesmen 8th pass, respectively, however, candidates must have scored a minimum 33 per cent marks in each subject.

Indian Army Agniveers Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Army

Step 2: Click on the link for the recruitment of Agniveers

Step 3: Fill up necessary details in the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Submit the application and take a printout of it for future reference.

Indian Army Agniveers Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The candidates will be selected through an Army recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme. Candidates will be informed about the date, time, and venue for the recruitment rally through admit cards sent to their email ids. They will also be required to go through a physical fitness test at the rally site after which a physical measurement will be carried out. Subsequently, a medical test of the candidates will also be conducted at the rally site. Those who are declared medically fit will have to give the Common Entrance Test (CET). The date and time for the exam will be intimated to the candidates through admit cards.

Indian Army Agniveers Recruitment 2022: Salary

Once successfully selected, candidates will be enrolled for a service duration of four years in the Indian Army including the training period. Selected candidates will draw a salary of Rs 30,000 in the first year of their service, Rs 33,000 in the second year, Rs 36,500 in the third year, and Rs 40,000 in their fourth year of their service. They will also be given allowances as applicable.

Close to 30 per cent of the pay of the candidates will be compulsorily deposited every month in a corpus which will be matched by the government of India. After the completion of the 4-year service period, an amount of Rs 10.04 lakh with accrued interest will be given to the Agniveers under the Seva Nidhi Package.

