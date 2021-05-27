Indian Army SSC Application Out, Engineering Graduates can Apply

The Indian Army has invited online applications to recruit unmarried male and female engineering graduates for the grant of its Short Service Commission (SSC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official portal joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before June 23.

In total, there are 175 vacancies for male candidates and 14 vacancies for women candidates have been announced for this recruitment drive. The course will commence in Oct 2021 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.

Indian Army SSC-Tech recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must hold a BTech Degree with a minimum of 55 per cent aggregate marks. The candidates who are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are also eligible to apply

Age limit: The applicants should have attained a minimum age of 20 years and must not exceed 27 years as of October 1, 2021. “The date of birth recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary School Examination Certificate or an equivalent examination certificate on the date of submission of application will only be accepted”, says the official statement.

Indian Army SSC-Tech recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ tab under ‘Officer Selection’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to click on the ‘Registration’ link

Step 4: Fill in all the required details and register yourself. Once the registration is done, proceed to the application link

Step 5: A new page with ‘Officers Selection - ‘Eligibility’ will be opened

Step 6: Click on ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission Technical Course and complete the application form

Step 7: Preview the details that you have mentioned and submit the application form. Also, download a copy of it for further reference.

Indian Army SSC recruitment 2021: Salary

The candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 56,100 during the entire duration of training.

All the applicants will be shortlisted for the interview round on the basis of the marks secured by them in the qualifying examinations. Those qualifying for the interview round will undergo a medical examination. The applicants declared medically fit by the SSB will undergo training for 49 weeks at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. After the completion of the Pre-Commission training, they will be granted a Post Graduate Diploma in Defence and Strategic Studies by the University of Madras. The candidates will be further appointed for Short Service Commission for an initial period of 10 years which can be extended for 4 years.

