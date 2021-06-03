Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021: Application Process Closes Soon, Check Step to Apply

The Indian Army will be closing the online application process for the recruitment of the Short Service Commission for the Judge Advocate General Branch on June 4. Interested and eligible law graduates can submit their online application at official website of India Army.

In total, eight vacancies have been announced for this recruitment drive, out of which, six vacancies are for men and two for women. The selected candidates will be appointed as an officer for a probation period of six months from the date of his/her joining.

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021: Here’s how you can apply

Step 1. Visit the Indian Army official website

Step 2: Scroll down the homepage and go to the “Officers Entry: Application(s) Open” tab

Step 3. Next, click on the tab for ‘Register’ under ‘Apply online’

Step 4: Read the instruction and click on continue

Step 5. Submit personal details, a valid phone number and an email id

Step 6: Next, click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab and log in using the registration details

Step 7: Fill in all the mandatory fields and submit the application form. Also, download a copy of it for further reference

The shortlisted applicants will have to appear for SSB interview and medical examinations. The SSB interview will be conducted at selected centres in Allahabad(UP), Bhopal(MP), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Kapurthala (PB).

The candidates who would make it to the merit list will undergo training for 49 weeks at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. They will be granted a ‘Post Graduate Diploma in Defence and Strategic Studies by the University of Madras after completion of the Pre-Commission training.

The successful candidates will be appointed for Short Service Commission for an initial period of 10 years. Candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 56,100 that will also be provided to them during the entire duration of training at OTA.

