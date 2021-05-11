Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin, Stipend up to Rs 56,100

The Indian Army has invited online applications to recruit unmarried male and female law graduates for the grant of its Short Service Commission for Judge Advocate General Branch. The recruitment notification has been published on the official portal joinindianarmy.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online application by June 4. In total, there are eight vacancies announced out of which six vacancies are available for men and two for women. Check the details of the recruitment drive and application process below:

Indian Army SSC recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must hold an LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination) with a minimum 55% aggregate marks. The candidates should also be registered as an advocates with the Bar Council of India/State.

Age limit: The applicants should have attained a minimum age of 21 years and must not exceed 27 years as of July 1, 2021.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab for ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’

Step 3: Next, click on the ‘Registration’ link and fill in the required details.

Step 4: Once the registration is done, click on the ‘Apply Online’ link

Step 5: After getting registered, proceed with the application form. A new page will be opened ‘Officers Selection - ‘Eligibility’

Step 6: Click on ‘Apply’ and complete the application form

Step 7: Submit the application form and download a copy of it for further reference.

The selected candidates will undergo training for 49 weeks at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. On the completion of the Pre-Commission training, the candidates will be granted a ‘Post Graduate Diploma in Defence and Strategic Studies by the University of Madras. Later they will be appointed for Short Service Commission for an initial period of 10 years which can further be extended for 4 years.

Indian Army SSC recruitment 2021: Salary

The candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 56,100 during the entire duration of training in Service Academies i.e. during the training period at OTA. On successful commissioning, they will be paid as per the Pay Matrix of the Officer commissioned of Level 10.

