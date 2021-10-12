Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021: Graduates Can Apply, Stipend of Rs 56,100

Indian Army has invited online applications for the recruitment of unmarried male and female graduates for the grant of its Short Service Commission (SSC) on its official portal. The graduate candidates willing to join the Indian Army can apply for this recruitment drive online through joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before November 3.

As many as 50 vacancies are on offer for male candidates and 4 vacancies for female candidates. “Selected candidates will be detailed for Pre-Commission training at OTA, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit," reads the official statement.

Indian Army SSC recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must have completed a bachelor’s degree in any stream with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks on or before April 1, 2022. The candidates who are in the final year of their graduation and whose results will be declared after April 1, 2022, are not eligible to apply.

Age limit: The applicants should be of age group 19 to 25 years.

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official portal of the Indian Army

Step 2: Open the homepage and tap on the link that reads, ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ under ‘Officer Selection’

Step 3: A new webpage will be redirected where the applicants will be required to register themselves

Step 4: Once the registration is done, proceed to the application link shown against the Short Service Commission course and complete the application form

Step 5: Preview the details and submit the application form. Download a copy of it for future use.

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021: Selection process

All the shortlisted applicants will be called for the interview round on the basis of the marks secured by them in graduation. The candidates will have to carry the original as well as a copy of all the necessary documents like age proof, valid id proof, educational documents, and other certificates. Those qualifying for the interview round will have to undergo a medical examination. The applicants found medically fit by the SSB will be selected for 49-weeks’ pre-Commission training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.

After the completion of pre-commission training, the candidates will be further appointed for Short Service Commission for an initial period of 10 years which can be extended for 4 years. The selected candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 56,100 during the entire duration of training at OTA.

