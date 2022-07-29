The Indian Army has invited applications for recruitment for the post of 60th Men Short Service Commission Technical (SSC Tech) and 31st Women Short Service Commission Technical (SSC Tech) officers. The application process for the Indian Army SSC recruitment 2022 is currently underway and the last date to apply is August 24 till 3 PM. The Indian Army is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 191 positions

The candidates can apply for the posts via the Indian Army SSC recruitment 2022 official website– joinindianarmy.nic.in. Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel, who died in harness, can also apply. Eligible candidates will have to appear for written exams followed by physical and medical tests. The training period will last for 49 weeks.

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Details

For SSC (Tech) 60 Men — 175

For SSC (Tech) 31 Women — 14

Widows of Defence personnel — 2

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidate must be a BE or BTech degree holder. Meanwhile, interested candidates who are in the final year of their engineering course can also apply.

Age Limit: The candidate should be between the age of 20 to 27 years. For SSCW (non-tech, non-UPSC) and SSCW (tech), the maximum age limit is 35 years as on April 1, 2023.

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of Indian Army

Step 2. Register yourself by clicking on ‘Officer Entry Login’

Step 3. Click on ‘Apply Online’

Step 4. Apply for SSC Technical Course.

Step 5. Fill out the application form and remember to download the form and take a printout of it for future use.

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection for Indian Army SSC tech will be based on PET, SSB interview, and medical exam. As per the notice, from come April 2023, the course will begin at Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will get paid between the range of Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,50,000.

