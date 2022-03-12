Indian Army SSC Technical Notification 2022: Apply for 191 Posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army has invited applications for recruitment of several posts of Short Service Commission (SSC). Interested candidates can apply on the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last day to apply for the posts is April 6, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 191 vacancies in the Indian Army.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Of the total of 191 vacancies, 14 are for SSCW (Tech) Women, two are for Widows of Defence Personnel, and 175 vacancies are for SSC (Tech) Men.

SSC Tech Men 59th course - 175 posts

SSC Tech Women 30th Course - 14 posts

Widows of Defence Personnel - 2 posts

Indian Army Recruitment 2022:Eligibility Criteria

Age: Interested applicants must have attained the age of 20 years and must not be more than the age of 27 years as on October 1, 2022.

Educational: Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the engineering degree course can apply for the vacancies. Additionally, candidates studying in the final year of Engg degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by 01 Oct 2022 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2. Click on “Officer Entry Apply/Login” and then click “Registration”

Step 3. Once registered, click “Apply Online” under dashboard

Step 4. Now click on “Apply” shown against Short Service Commission Technical Course

Step 5. Fill the application form and submit

Step 6. Take a printout for future reference.

After the selection, candidates will be detailed for training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit (engineering stream-wise). The training will be conducted for the duration of 49 weeks. Further the course will begin in October 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

