Indian Army to Hire Civilian Defence Employees, 10th Pass Can Apply, Salary Rs 19,900

The Indian army has released a notification inviting applications for various civil defence posts under the Sikh regimental centre, Ramgarh Cant, Jharkhand. Candidates can apply for the posts of LDC (Lower Division Clerk), Cook, and Bootmaker till January 8, 2022, at the official website at indianarmy.nic.in. Those selected are likely to be made permanent after the probation period of two years.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

As per the official website of the Indian army, one vacancy is open for the post of Lower Division Clerk which is reserved for candidates under the OBC category. Four vacancies are open for the post of cookout of which two are for unreserved category candidates while one each has been reserved for SC and OBC candidates. One post has been reserved for SC candidates for bootmaker vacancies.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

LDC: Candidates between 18 to 28 years of age and having 12th pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized board can apply for the LDC post. A minimum of 35 words per minute typing speed in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi is also required along with one year of experience for the LDC post.

Cook: Meanwhile, candidates applying for the post of cook need to be between 18 to 25 years for the unreserved category, between 18 to 28 years for the OBC category, and between 18 to 30 years for the SC category. One year of experience as a cook with matriculation pass educational qualification is desirable.

Bootmaker: To be eligible for the post of bootmaker, the candidate must have one year experience in repairing boots and should have knowledge of replacing various parts of boots. The age eligibility is between 18 and 30 years.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Applicants are required to submit the application by post to the address mentioned in the notification along with all the required documents which include biodata, passport size photographs, educational certificate, and caste certificate.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The applications will be screened on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained on the educational qualification required. The shortlisted candidates will then have to go through a written examination followed by a skill test, medical and police verification.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid Rs 19,900 along with other allowances as per government orders.

