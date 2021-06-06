Indian Army to LIC: List of Government Jobs to Apply for this Week

Several government job applications have been released this week ranging from LIC to Indian Railways to the Indian Army. Several posts have also been opened for engineering roles. If you are looking for government job opportunities, here is a list for you to apply from.

UPSSSC PET 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has started registration for preliminary eligibility Test. The last date for applying is June 21. You can check details regarding eligibility and application here.

Indian Army SSC: The Indian Army has opened online applications to recruit 175 candidates for the grant of its Short Service Commission (SSC). Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply through the official website. The last date for submitting the form is June 23. Read more.

DRDO DRDL Recruitment 2021: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)’s lab Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) has invited applications for recruiting Junior Research Fellows. There are a total of 10 vacancies out of which seven are for Mechanical Engineering and three for Aerospace. Interested candidates can check details here.

Indian Railways Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway, has announced the availability of 3591 vacant posts. Those interested can apply at on the official website till June 24. Check all the details here.

HPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has vacancies for the post of assistant engineer (executive trainee - mechanical) at E-2 level on a contract basis. This recruitment is being conducted for filling six posts in MPP and Power department. The last date for applying is June 25. Click here to know more.

UPRVUNL Junior Engineer Recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) is recruiting 196 candidates for the post of junior engineer (trainee). Those interested must apply latest by July 2. Check more details here.

LIC HFL Recruitment 2021: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has announced the availability of six vacancies for the post of associate for LIC Housing Finance Limited (HFL). Those who get selected will be working at branches in Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Bhopal, and Mumbai. The last date for filling the application form is June 7. Read details here.

