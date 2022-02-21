Indian Army's 'Super 50' Helps Kashmiri Kids Crack NEET

As part of its ‘Army HPCL Kashmir Super 50’ initiative, the Indian Army is providing free coaching facilities to north Kashmir students preparing for medical competitive exams. The scheme also extends to giving financial assistance by sponsoring fees of students who secure admissions into elite medical colleges across the country, reported news agency ANI.

Presently 30 boys and 20 girls students from the north Kashmir region are studying in the Army-sponsored coaching. The project was initiated back in 2018 with 30 students out of which 25 cleared the entrance exam for medical colleges. These students were selected from schools in the region based on their performance on a written examination. Last year, the strength of the coaching was increased from 30 to 50 allowing the participation of more girl candidates.

Speaking of the scheme, Anupreeta Shandilya, a teacher in the Army-sponsored coaching said that so far the boys have delivered a 100 percent success rate and hoped that even the girls will do well in near future. She added, “I have been teaching here since July last year. When the students come, we take them through the subjects in a gradual manner, beginning with the basics. It is really surprising that no matter which area they come from they all want to do well.”

Major General SS Slaria, GOC, Kilo Force, said the situation in north Kashmir has improved drastically and moved towards normalcy in the past few years. Adding that the region has shown improvement in parameters like the decline in terror instances an upwards trend in the tourism sector, General Slaria said that the youth has to choose their heroes well. “If they choose them well, they will be on the right path,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier in December last year, the Army organised a residential coaching centre for underprivileged students from the distance hilly areas of Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda district. The coaching aims at helping the valley’s students in their studies during the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing them for competitive exams for admission into Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya, Army Schools and Sainik Schools

