Indian Coast Guard Hiring for 322 Posts, 10th Pass Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 29200

The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications to fill a total of 322 vacancies in various Navik and Yantrik posts from today, January 4. Interested candidates can apply for the various posts online through the official website of the Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The last date to register is January 14.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

As per the official notice, out of the 322 vacant posts, 260 vacancies are open under the Navik (General Duty) post, 35 for Navik (Domestic Branch), 13 for Yantrik (Mechanical), 9 for Yantrik (Electrical), and 5 vacancies for Yantrik (Electronics) post.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible for the Navik (General Duty) post, the candidate is required to have passed class 12 with math and physics from a recognised board. Whereas candidates applying for the Navik (Domestic Branch) post need to be just class 10 pass.

The educational qualification required for the Yantrik post is 10th pass along with a diploma in electrical, mechanical, electronics, or telecommunication (radio/power) engineering.

Candidates must be between 18 to 22 years of age.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Indian Coast Guard.

Step 2. Next, register and log in yourself with an e-mail id or phone number.

Step 3. Remember that you can apply for only one of the advertised posts in one cycle.

Step 4. Upload all the necessary documents carefully.

Step 5. Pay the examination fee.

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the filled application form further use

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates, except for those belonging to SC and ST will have to pay an exam fee of Rs 250 through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection process consists of several phases. Candidates will have to appear for a computer-based written examination in stage 1. The exam will have different sections depending upon the post that the candidate has applied for. A merit list will be prepared in the second stage following which qualified candidates will have to clear a physical test. Document verification and an initial medical examination will also be carried out.

Documents of the candidate will be verified once more in stage 3 which will be followed by a final medical test at INS Chilka. Upon clearing all the stages, shortlisted candidates will be trained at the INS Chilka.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those selected for Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) will get a pay of Rs 21700, while for Yantrik posts, candidates will get Rs 29200.

